'Disrespectful and Offensive': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Labeling KL Sharma as His 'P.A.' After Amethi Victory (Watch)

Rahul Gandhi, alongside Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, addressed a press conference on Thursday after the Congress party was seen nearing the 100-mark in vote counts.

When questioned about the BJP referring to KL Sharma as 'Rahul Gandhi's P.A.', Gandhi responded, "No, no, no. BJP does not respect people. They don't speak with respect. Kishori Lal Sharma has been working for the Congress party in Amethi for the last 40 years and has a direct relationship with the people of Amethi. Perhaps BJP people did not understand it."

"KL Sharma has a direct connection with the people of Amethi and was always winning," Gandhi continued. "To say that he's someone's P.A. or steno is wrong and offensive."

Rahul Gandhi further emphasized that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were not just fighting against one party but against the entire government structure, including agencies like the CBI, ED, and parts of the judiciary. "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah captured these institutions and threatened them," he asserted.

Gandhi underscored the significance of the fight to save the constitution. "I always knew that the people of India would stand up to save the constitution," he said, expressing confidence in the people's resolve.

He also thanked the party and alliance leaders and workers. "You have taken the first and the biggest step to save the constitution," Gandhi said.

Gandhi pointed out that the public is directly associating Adani with Modi. "Have you seen his stocks? People are convinced that the loss of PM Modi is a loss to Adani. The PM has unanimously and clearly stated that we do not want Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The poor people of India—workers, farmers, Dalits, Adivasis—have saved this constitution," he declared.

Rahul assured that the promises made by the Congress would be fulfilled. When asked if the INDIA bloc would try to stake a claim to form the government, he mentioned that a meeting with INDIA bloc leaders would be held tomorrow to make a decision.