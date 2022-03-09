Disruption during addresses of President, Governor not appropriate parliamentary conduct: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that disagreement by the government is part of parliamentary democracy, but, disruption during address of the President and the Governor is not the appropriate parliamentary behaviour.

Birla expressed his concern in a function of the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Addressing the representatives he emphasized that the trust and confidence of the public in democratic institutions should increase and collective efforts are needed to strengthen the traditions and dignity of the Houses.

Expressing concern on declining dignity, decency and decorum in legislatures, Lok Sabha speaker said that such a trend is a matter of grave concern for all of us.

Observing that there is an increasing tendency to disrupt Addresses of President and Governors, to boycott the Addresses and to create a deadlock in the Houses, Birla said that this behaviour is not conducive to our parliamentary tradition.

Birla said that Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has a proud parliamentary history and its high parliamentary traditions have always given a new direction to the country and other States. Remembering former Speakers and former leaders of the State Legislative Assembly, Birla said that their contributions have strengthened democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

Mentioning that the working of legislatures ensures accountability of the government, Birla said that it is necessary to make these institutions centres of constructive discussion and dialogue so that through these discussions and dialogue Governments could be held accountable.

The Speaker stressed that the Opposition should fix the accountability of the government to ensure transparency in administration.

Expressing the view that the stronger the opposition in a democracy, the more responsible the government will work, Birla said that a strong opposition is essential in a democracy.

Emphasizing that there should be wide discussion in the Houses while legislating laws and public representatives should highlight their points of view on the floor of the House, the Speaker suggested that the people for whom laws are made should also be consulted at a wider level. He specifically said that while making a law, we should also assess its impact so that a positive law could be enacted that benefits the people at large.

On accountability of ministers in the House, Birla said, "The Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to the House and therefore a minister should have comprehensive knowledge of his/ her departments as well as all other departments of the Government."

He suggested that while answering questions or replying to a discussion in the House, ministers should put their point of view in the House from a broader and wider perspective.

Expressing concern over planned disruption of Houses, deadlocks, shouting slogans and showing placards, Birla said that such planned deadlocks in the Houses are not in accordance with our parliamentary conventions. He called upon the members to uphold the dignity of the House and rise to the expectations of people.

Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Girish Gautam, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Members of Madhya Pradesh Legislature graced the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

