Dissatisfied Congress' MLAs to hold confidential meeting in Dehradun

Dissatisfied Congress' MLAs will hold a confidential meeting in Dehradun on Wednesday over the appointments of Karan Mahara as president of its Uttarakhand Congress unit and Yashpal Aria as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader respectively.

According to sources, MLAs Harish Dhami, Manoj Tiwari, Madan Bisht, Mayukh Mehar, Khushal Singh Adhikari, Mamta Rakesh, Vikram Negi, Rajendra Bhandari may attend the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Congress appointed Karan Mahara as president of its Uttarakhand unit in place of Ganesh Godiyal.

The party also appointed Yashpal Aria as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Godiyal was the party's state chief during the Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022. Congress had sought the resignation of the state party chiefs of all the five states that recently went to polls including Uttarakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

