Divya Pahuja, Gangster Sandeep Gadoli's Model Girlfriend Killed in Haryana

Mumbai: Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old Model and girlfriend of gangster Sandeep Gadoli was killed in a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday night. The police have arrested Abhijeet Singh, Om Prakash, and hotel staff Hemraj in connection to the crime. Omprakash and Hemraj are accused of disposing of Divya's body

Abhijeet Singh is said to have paid 10 lakhs to get rid of the body. Both accused had taken the body in Singh's blue BMW car and fled. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. Upon investigation, the main accused Abhijeet Singh revealed that he owns the hotel City Point where Divya was shot dead. She had some inappropriate pictures of Singh which she used to blackmail him for money. Of late, her demands kept on growing and Singh finally took a stand and told Divya to delete the picture. When she did not oblige, Singh confessed to shooting her dead in a fit of anger.

Then he confessed to bringing Divya's body out of the hotel in his car and handed the BMW to them to get rid of the body. The police are currently in search of the two accused.

Divya lived in Gurugram's Baldev Nagar and was the girlfriend of Harayana Gangster Sandeep Gadoli. On 7th February 2016, Haryana police encountered Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel. Divya was with Sandeep at the time of the encounter and was the prime witness.

