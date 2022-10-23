Diwali 2022: Indian Army soldiers celebrate 'Deepotsav

Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) celebrated Diwali on October 22 in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. They burst crackers and lit earthen lamps as Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on October 22. Col Iqbal Singh said, “I want to wish the countrymen a very happy Diwali and assure them that they need not worry, we are standing on the border, they should celebrate Diwali happily.”

To mark Dhanteras, Indian Amry soldiers performed Laxmi Pooja singing Laxmi Ganesh aarti. As India will be celebrating the festival of light and joy with their family, Prime Minister Modi is likely to mark the Diwali celebration with Indian Army soldiers. While it has been decided that PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with the jawans, the exact location hasn’t been revealed due to security reasons.