Diwali 2024: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, BJP leaders offer prayers at party office in Bhopal (Watch Video)

On the occasion of Diwali, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State BJP chief VD Sharma, and other party leaders performed a Lakshmi-Ganesh puja at the BJP office in Bhopal on Thursday. The ceremony aimed to seek blessings for happiness, peace, and prosperity in the state.

After the puja, CM Yadav addressed the media, stating, "Today, we performed Lakshmi-Ganesh puja at the party office in Bhopal. This puja was held to seek strength for the party to work towards public welfare. I extend my greetings to everyone on this Diwali."

State BJP chief VD Sharma echoed Yadav's sentiments, expressing gratitude for the occasion. "Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party family, under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, conducted Lakshmi puja at the party office. We prayed to Goddess Lakshmi for blessings upon Madhya Pradesh, so that everyone may lead a happy and prosperous life," he said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, State BJP chief VD Sharma and others offer prayers at the party office in Bhopal on the occasion of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/GnbLziHkRV — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

Sharma emphasized that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is steadily progressing on the path of development. He also conveyed Diwali greetings to the public.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Yadav shared, "On the occasion of Deepawali, prayers were offered for happiness, prosperity, and peace in the state by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha at the State BJP office, Bhopal." Earlier, he had also posted, "I extend my greetings to the people of the state on Diwali, the festival of prosperity, joy, happiness, and light. I pray that every household in the state is blessed with wealth and sustenance. May Maa Lakshmiji and Shri Ganeshji's grace bring continuous happiness and prosperity."

Significance of Diwali

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Celebrations typically include prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing sweets and snacks, exchanging gifts with loved ones, and fireworks lighting up the night sky, enhancing the festive spirit.