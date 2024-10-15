Diwali 2024 Special Trains: South Western Railway to Operate Special Service Between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi; Check Details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 15, 2024 03:17 PM2024-10-15T15:17:27+5:302024-10-15T15:17:54+5:30
The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of special trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations to manage the increased passenger demand during the Deepavali festival. The Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9:15 PM on October 30 and November 2, 2024, arriving in Kalaburagi at 7:40 AM the following morning. The train will make stops at several stations, including Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, and Shahabad.
In the return direction, the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Kalaburagi at 9:35 AM on October 31 and November 3, 2024, arriving at SMVT Bengaluru at 8:00 PM on the same day. The train will follow the same route as its outgoing journey.
The train will consist of 19 coaches, including 12 General Second Class coaches, 3 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 AC Three-tier coaches, one Luggage/Brake Van cum generator car and one second class luggage, brake van with disabled coach.