Diwali 2024 Special Trains: South Western Railway to Operate Special Service Between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi; Check Details

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of special trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations to manage the increased passenger demand during the Deepavali festival. The Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru at 9:15 PM on October 30 and November 2, 2024, arriving in Kalaburagi at 7:40 AM the following morning. The train will make stops at several stations, including Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, and Shahabad.

In the return direction, the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Kalaburagi at 9:35 AM on October 31 and November 3, 2024, arriving at SMVT Bengaluru at 8:00 PM on the same day. The train will follow the same route as its outgoing journey.

The train will consist of 19 coaches, including 12 General Second Class coaches, 3 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 AC Three-tier coaches, one Luggage/Brake Van cum generator car and one second class luggage, brake van with disabled coach.

