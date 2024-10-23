Diwali 2024 Special Trains: Southern Railway to Operate Additional Services During Holidays; Check Details

Southern Railway has announced special trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Diwali holidays. As per the announcement, train No. 06001, the Chennai Central – Kanyakumari festival special, will depart from Chennai Central at 11:45 PM on October 29 and November 5, arriving in Kanyakumari at 12:15 PM the following day. Additionally, train No. 06002, the Kanyakumari – Chennai Egmore festival special, will leave Kanyakumari at 2:45 PM on October 30 and November 6, reaching Chennai Egmore at 3:15 AM the next day.

Southern Railway has introduced special trains to manage the surge in passengers during the Diwali holidays. These trains will feature a composition of two AC two-tier coaches, four AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, and two second class coaches designed for Divyangjan (differently-abled) passengers.

Train No 06037/06038 Dr MGR Chennai Central- Mangaluru-Dr MGR Chennai Central on 02 Nov 2024 & in return direction on 03 Nov 2024.



The special services will make stops at key stations including Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Trichy, Manaparai, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Valliyoor, and Nagercoil.

Additionally, train No. 06005, the Chennai Central – Sengottai festival special, is scheduled to depart Chennai Central at 7:00 PM on October 30 and November 6, arriving in Sengottai at 9:20 AM the following day. Meanwhile, train No. 06006, the Sengottai – Chennai Central festival special, will leave Sengottai at 7:30 PM on October 31 and November 7, reaching Chennai Central at 9:30 AM the next day.

Southern Railway's special festival trains will consist of 15 AC three-tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. These trains will make stops at several key stations, including Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tiruthangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur, and Tenkasi.

Train No. 06049, the Tambaram – Kanyakumari festival special, is set to depart Tambaram at 12:35 AM on October 29, November 5, and November 12, arriving in Kanyakumari at 12:15 PM the same day. Meanwhile, train No. 06050, the Kanyakumari – Tambaram festival special, will leave Kanyakumari at 3:35 PM on the same dates, reaching Tambaram at 4:20 AM the next day.