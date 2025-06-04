DK Shivakumar Issues Statement on Bengaluru Stampede During RCB Victory Parade, Says... (VIDEO)

RCB Victory Parade Stampede: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he has spoken to the Police Commissioner and other officials following the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory parade. "I will also go to the hospital later. I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients. The exact number cannot be told now. We appeal to the people to remain calm. We shortened the program. The program ended within 10 minutes. We are trying to make everything normal...Lakhs of people came," Shivakumar said.

At least seven people are feared dead and more than 25 were injured in the incident. The stampede occurred as thousands of fans gathered outside Vidhana Soudha and near the stadium to celebrate RCB’s first IPL title.

Visuals from the scene showed a massive crowd waving RCB flags and banners. Several people fainted in the rush. Police used mild force to control the crowd and helped shift the injured to ambulances.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other state leaders were present at the event, along with RCB players and staff. Authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the cause of the stampede and assess crowd control measures.

