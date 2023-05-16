D.K. Shivakumar leaves for Delhi as battle for Karnataka CM chair heats up

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the Chief Minister, on Tuesday, May 16 morning left for the national capital for holding discussions on the chief ministerial candidate and formation of the Congress government, with central leaders of the Congress party.Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I am going alone to Delhi. The AICC general secretary called me to Delhi alone. I am going alone”, he said, apparently taking a jibe at former chief minister Siddaramaiah who had reached Delhi on Monday with his loyalists of newly elect-MLAs. “The Congress is my home and temple. The Congress party is my strength. My health is good today”, he said. “I have done my duty. We have to collectively ensure peace and social harmony in the State” Mr Shivakumar said. Mr. Shivakumar is expected to hold talks with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Siddaramaiah, 75, is a former Chief Minister and Mr Shivakumar, 61, is the party's Karnataka chief. Both claim to have a majority of MLAs backing their claim to the chief minister's post. The Congress has a tough decision to make, with an eye on the long-term impact, especially on next year's national elections.The party's leadership, which includes Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi, was yesterday briefed by a team of observers on the views of the newly elected Karnataka MLAs. The Congress held a secret vote on Sunday, the results of which have reportedly been presented to the party president, who will take the final decision. The party could announce the name of the next Karnataka Chief Minister in the coming 24 hours, sources said. The biggest challenge is to bring Mr Shivakumar on board. In an exclusive interview with NDTV last evening, Mr Shivakumar said he expected his leadership to acknowledge who was behind the emphatic win in Karnataka. "Sonia Gandhi told me, 'I have confidence in you that you will deliver Karnataka'. I am sitting here, doing my regular responsibility. You should have the basic courtesy, a bit of gratitude. They should have the courtesy to acknowledge who is behind the win," the 61-year-old said. "I won't blackmail, that's not me. Don't perceive anything. I have my own presence of mind. I am not a child. I won't fall in a trap," Mr Shivakumar added. Responding to Mr Siddaramaiah's claim that he has the support of the MLAs, he said, "I wish him all the best." In the run-up to the election, the Congress was able to project a united front, even though the supporters of Mr Shivakumar and Mr Siddaramaiah often publicly clashed.