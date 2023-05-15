DK Shivakumar opts out of CM's race? wishes Siddaramaiah all the best

After the Congress Legislative Party met last evening, May 14, it passed a resolution allowing the party high command to choose between Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar. Since early this morning, May 15, speculations were rife that the 75-year-old Siddaramaiah will likely be announced as the next chief minister of Karnataka. Now it looks like DK Shivakumar has had a change of mind.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, DK Shivakumar said he has some commitments in Bengaluru and also medical check-up. After finishing those, he will go to Delhi. Hours before, he said he will be leaving for Delhi on Monday itself."We should have a basic courtesy towards who helped us, who helped me to get this number...the courage, the strength..Almighty...I will offer my prayers first. Almighty has given me some other responsibilities too. I will first finish those and then go to Delhi. I have to finish my check-up. I am getting this drip (shows the injection. My family is shouting at me," DK Shivakumar said.On a question on whether cancelling the Delhi plan at the last moment was a rebellious plan, DK Shivakumar said, "Why should I rebel? I don't rebel. I don't blackmail. That's not my culture."

Remembering the moment when Sonia Gandhi made him the president of the state unit of the party, DK Shivakumar said, "Sonia Gandhi told me 'DK, I have confidence in you'...and I delivered." "...the trust Mrs Gandhi imposed on me with lot of odds. Some of the senior leaders supported me. Today Ahmad Patel is not there. I can't forget what faith he kept in me," DK Shivakumar said.On Siddaramaiah's claim that he has the maximum support, DK Shivakumar said he was not aware of any such secret ballot and he only has best wishes to offer to Siddaramaiah.The Congress Legislature Party authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge to take a call on naming the CM.