DK Shivakumar takes oath as deputy chief minister

Congress leader DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, in Bengaluru after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly election. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru.

Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan will take oath as the Ministers in the State Cabinet today.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of 19 like-minded parties for the ceremony. All three Congress Chief Ministers have also reached Bengaluru to participate in the event. Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge has also invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah.