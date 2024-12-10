DMK-AIADMK drama on Tungsten mining issue won’t succeed: TN BJP

Chennai, Dec 10 Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK of staging “political theatrics” in the state legislative Assembly over the Tungsten mining issue.

“Their (DMK and AIADMK) efforts to malign PM Modi’s government would fail,” he claimed.

Prasad dismissed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s claim in the Assembly that he would resign if the Central government approved the Tungsten mining project in Madurai.

He termed the subsequent resolution to withdraw permission as purely political.

He argued that the DMK’s portrayal of the Central government’s alleged conspiracy in granting Tungsten mining rights at Arittapatti and Nayakkar Patti was unfounded.

According to Prasad, BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai has clearly assured that the project will not proceed.

BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran also indicated in the Assembly that a formal announcement from the Central government would be made soon.

“The false propaganda by the DMK and AIADMK, aimed at confusing Tamil Nadu residents regarding the Tungsten mining project, deserves strong condemnation. The DMK’s incomplete and misleading information on the issue has incited protests in rural areas such as Arittapatti, Nayakkar Patti, and nearby villages,” he said.

The BJP leader emphasised that the Modi government prioritises agricultural welfare and carefully considers the opinions of farmers and local communities before implementing projects.

He assured that the Central government ensures the protection of people’s interests by seeking inputs from local bodies, district administrations, political representatives, and farmers’ welfare associations.

Prasad accused the DMK-AIADMK alliance of using the Assembly debate to falsely accuse the Central Government of arbitrarily imposing the Tungsten project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor