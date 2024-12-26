DMK alliance: A permanent and principle-based partnership, says TN CM

Chennai, December 26 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday reaffirmed that the DMK-led alliance is not just a principle-based partnership but a permanent one.

He made this statement during a public programme to felicitate freedom fighter and veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu on his 100th birthday.

Chief Minister Stalin extended his tributes to R. Nallakannu and acknowledged his unwavering support for the people-centric welfare schemes implemented by the Dravidian model government.

Stalin praised the veteran leader as calm, diplomatic, and deeply analytical, adding that Nallakannu continues to inspire and guide the youth of Tamil Nadu.

To honour the veteran leader's legacy, the Chief Minister announced the upgradation of the Srivaikuntam Government Hospital, where R. Nallakannu was born.

The new building will be named the "Comrade Nallakannu Centenary Building".

During his address, Stalin highlighted the strength and success of the DMK-led alliance, which has remained intact for seven years and has consistently secured electoral victories.

He urged alliance partners to stay united and firm, expressing confidence that the alliance would win more than 200 seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

The DMK has already begun preparations for the elections, with the leadership instructing full-time in-charges in each Assembly constituency to promote the state government's welfare schemes.

These schemes, introduced under Stalin's leadership, aim to create grassroots-level transformation.

To ensure focused election efforts, the ruling DMK has appointed full-time representatives for every Assembly constituency.

These representatives report to a dedicated election cell headquartered at the party's state office, Anna Arivalayam.

The election cell is led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also serves as the DMK youth wing leader.

Senior DMK leaders, including Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi and Ministers Thangam Thenarasu, E.V. Velu, and K.N. Nehru, are members of this cell.

According to party sources, the full-time representatives are tasked with directly engaging the public to emphasise the impact of the government's welfare initiatives.

