DMK Leader Dayanidhi Maran Sparks Controversy with Remarks on Hindi vs. English Education

A video featuring DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran has surfaced, potentially posing challenges for the unity of the INDIA bloc as the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha contest. In this video, Maran allegedly draws comparisons between the job prospects of those who have studied Hindi and those proficient in English. However, party sources claim that the video is old.

In the video, Dayanidhi Maran is heard suggesting that individuals who have studied only Hindi in Bihar are engaged in tasks like "building houses" and "cleaning toilets" in Tamil Nadu. He juxtaposes this with individuals who have studied English, stating that they now earn significant salaries in IT companies.

I.N.D.I Alliance leader and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran says Hindi speakers from UP and Bihar come and clean toilets in TN.

Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar must clarify, if this is the stated position of the Congress and JDU too.

I.N.D.I Alliance’s divisive agenda is out in full force… pic.twitter.com/i4wwLbYisW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 24, 2023

While the video has gone viral on social media, its authenticity is disputed, with party sources asserting that it is an old video. Nonetheless, its circulation has sparked discussions and could have potential implications for the political landscape leading up to the Lok Sabha elections.