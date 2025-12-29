DMK to hold major women's conference in TN''s Tiruppur today as part of pre-poll mobilisation

Chennai, Dec 29 The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is set to hold a massive women's conference on Monday at Palladam in Tiruppur district, marking a key political mobilisation exercise ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The event, focused on women's empowerment and welfare, is expected to draw nearly 1.5 lakh participants from 39 Assembly constituencies across 13 party districts.

The conference will be held under the leadership of DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin scheduled to deliver a special address.

The event forms part of the party's broader campaign strategy, following recent political programmes such as the general council meeting in Madurai, the three-day festival in Karur, and the northern regional youth conference held in Tiruvannamalai.

Extensive preparations have been made for the Palladam conference. Women participants have been issued colour-coded identity cards district-wise, and separate seating arrangements have been made for party administrators.

Though the event is being held in the western region, volunteers from across the state have been mobilised to manage logistics and coordination.

Special facilities have been arranged to ensure the comfort and safety of participants. These include over 350 mobile toilets, medical camps, fire safety units, breastfeeding rooms for nursing mothers, and an uninterrupted drinking water supply.

Food arrangements providing three meals a day have also been made. A massive parking area accommodating more than 4,000 vehicles has been set up across the 150-acre venue.

The programme will feature cultural performances such as parai drumming, silambam martial arts, and folk music.

A two-wheeler rally involving over 100 motorcycles is also planned to escort Chief Minister Stalin to the venue, adding to the event's visual appeal.

The venue is adorned with banners and visual displays highlighting key welfare initiatives of the DMK government, including free bus travel for women, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai monthly assistance scheme, hostels for working women, and other social security measures. Exhibits also trace the history and ideological journey of the Dravidian movement.

In a message shared on social media, Chief Minister Stalin said the Palladam conference would not only showcase the achievements of the DMK government but also outline future responsibilities and commitments.

He indicated that new initiatives aimed at strengthening women's welfare could be announced during the event, reinforcing the party's focus on consolidating women's support ahead of the Assembly elections.

