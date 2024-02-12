DMK to hold public meetings in all LS seats in TN

Chennai, Feb 12 The ruling DMK will hold public meetings across Tamil Nadu on February 16, 17 and 18 in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior leaders will highlight the achievements of the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin since it assumed power in May 2021.

The meetings will be titled as, “The Voice of Stalin to retrieve rights” and will focus on how the Tamil Nadu government was fighting for the rights of the people of the state against the central government.

The meetings, according to S. Duraimurugan, DMK General secretary, will highlight the government's efforts for development "in spite of a hostile government at the Centre".

Duraimurugan, who is also the Tamil Nadu water works minister, while speaking to IANS said, “The DMK is embarking on a campaign focusing on all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state and highlight will be the positive and people friendly governance of the Stalin government and the measures we are taking to develop the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu.“

He also said that the leaders would speak about the fractured opposition in Tamil Nadu and the directionless AIADMK in the run up to the elections. Duraimurugan further said that the DMK would expose the AIADMK and its false narratives.

The DMK is planning a repeat of the 2021 Assembly elections wherein the party highlighted Stalin's statements on how the party would act after winning the Assembly polls. During the three-day campaign, the party will speak about how Stalin had fulfilled a majority of his commitments made during the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had won 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2019. Presently, DMK is a part of the INDIA bloc and the party is aiming to better the 2019 performance and win all the 39 seats from Tamil Nadu as well as the lone seat in adjacent Puducherry which is currently with the AIADMK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor