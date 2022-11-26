DNA test clear, remains of the dead body found in forest belong to Shraddha

The polygraph test of Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, which was delayed due to his unwell condition, was conducted on Thursday. However it could not be completed as he had a cold and continued to sneeze. Officials said the test may be conducted tomorrow as well.

In the meantime, an important information has come to light. Shraddha's bones and her father's blood were DNA tested. In this test, it is clear that the remains of the dead body in the forest belong to Shraddha. Therefore to the police there is lot of evidence to be presented in court against Aftab.

Meanwhile, Aftab tried to mislead the police after the polygraphy test started at Rohini's forensic lab. As soon as he questioned about this relationship with Shraddha, he got a bit upset and started asking for water. After that Aftab answered calmly. There was no stress on him, he calmly faced the test, He was asked 40 to 50 questions in the test. Killed in a planned manner or out of anger? Why did you decide to cut the body and throw it away? What weapons were used to dismember the corpse? Where are the weapons hidden? He asked these questions. It is learned that these questions were asked in Hinde and he answered them in English.

His friend Badri, who rented a house to Aftab across the forest of Chhattarpur hills, is also under suspicion and the police is going to investigate him. Shraddha's remains were found in forest area near this house. Aftab and Shraddha were introduced to Badri in Himachal Pradesh. After that Badri had rented the house to Aftab. He had the idea of murder, whether he was involved will be investigated.