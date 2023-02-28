"Do not provide shelter to terrorists..." says Srinagar Police after properties attached in J-K

Srinagar Police on Monday appealed to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to not give shelter to terrorists or stringent actions ranging from property seizure to arrest will take place.

The statement came in the backdrop of a recent property seizure in the Union Territory, for allegedly providing shelter to the terrorists.

"It is again requested to all citizens not to give shelter/extend logistics to terrorists. In all cases of proved wilful shelter/logistic assistance to terrorists, arrest in the case and property attachments/seizures will take place, as it is fully mandated as per the existing laws," Srinagar Police said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Investigation Unit attached four houses in Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly providing shelter to terrorists.

Out of 4 houses that are attached, three are located at Barthana Qamerwari and one at Sangam Eidgah Srinagar, the official statement said. The said orders were issued in the exercise of the power conferred U/S 25 read with 2 (g)( ii) UA(P) Act. The information on the attachment of properties was submitted to the designated authority.

As per the press statement, the residential houses belonged to, Mst Shaheena /Asif Nath w/o & s/o Mohd Yunis Nath, Altaf Ahmed Dar s/o Mohd Abdullah, Mudasir Ahmed Mir s/o Mohd sultan R/os Barthena Qamerwari and Abdul Rehman Bhat s/o Abdul Salam Bhat r/o Sangam Eidgah.Further, the release also said that the team on spot directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated Authority.

"Pertinent to mention that police station Parimpora on May 28, 2022, had received reliable information and registered a case under FIR No 127/2022 u/s 153A 153 B 505 IPC and in its continued investigation, a module was found involved in hiding & providing logistical support to active terrorists of TRF/LeT outfit. Which resulted in the arrest of the involved persons, the release added.

The official statement also stated that the terrorists have been sheltered in the above-mentioned residential houses.

"Also during the investigation, it was found that the terrorists had been sheltered in the said residential houses. During the course of the investigation proceeding U/S 24/25 UA(P) act was initiated. Later proper accord of approval for the attachment of houses was received," the release said.

"Besides, the chargesheet of the case was presented before the Hon'ble court u/s 7/25 AAct and 13 16 18 19 20 38 &39 UA(P) Act on 02 Dec 2022 against 13 accused persons including active terrorists of TRF/ LeT for the logical judicial determination. The investigation of the said case is still going on u/s 173(8)", further read the release

"Citizens are again requested not to provide shelter or logistics to terrorists failing which law will take its own course," added the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

