Do you know India also has Zero rupee note?

You must have heard about 1 rupee note, 5 rupee note but have you ever heard that India also has zero rupee note. Yes, you read that correct and you will be surprised that it has been printing from decade now.



The Zero rupee note is not printed by RBI, but it still exist in the country. The NGO name Fifth Pillar has invented this Zero rupee note and this note was made to create awareness amongst the people against corruption, whenever the government officials ask for a bribe, the NGO request citizens to ‘pay’ Zero rupee note.



This note was first made in the year 2007 to get rid of corruption, and Fifth Pillar has printed millions of them and not only in one language but in many like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



And the Fifth Pillar also distribute this notes in public places like railway stations, bus stations and markets to end the corruption. They aware people to raise voice against corruption, people just have to do is that whenever the corrupted government official ask for bribe, citizens have to pay this zero ruppe note to them to get rid unfair transactions.



This step of Fifth Pillar towards the anti-corruption is commendable.