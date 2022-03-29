Doctor rearrested in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

Mau (Uttar Pradesh), March 29 The police, on Tuesday, again arrested Dr Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai in connection with the Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case.

The police had registered a case under the Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others on Sunday (March 27) for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court.

The two accused Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai were taken to Barabanki from Mau by the police. Dr Rai is a BJP leader and the ambulance was apparently attached to her nursing home in Barabanki.

The case is related to providing an ambulance facility by Rai to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in the Ropar Jail in Punjab.

On April 2, 2021, the first case was filed for forgery against Alka Rai, the owner of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital and Research Centre in Mau, and her brother.

After about three months, a charge sheet was filed against all the accused in the court on July 4, 2021.

Alka Rai and her brother were recently released from jail on bail after spending eight months in connection with the same case.

Ansari is already lodged in the Banda jail.

