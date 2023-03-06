Doctors at Delhi Hospital assaulted by patient, family members

Doctors at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital here staged a protest on Monday alleging assault by a patient and her family members on Sunday night.

Detailing the incident, the doctors alleged that a woman came for treatment at the emergency block of the hospital and two night-duty doctors were beaten up.

Emergency Services at the hospital were shut for some time after the incident. Protesting doctors demanded action against the accused and sought protection against such incidents in future.

As per police, an FIR was lodged in the matter. The accused have been identified, while a detailed probe is underway into the matter, police said.

According to police, a woman who suffered nose injuries came to the hospital at night. She was asked to wait as two senior doctors present there were attending to other patients. The woman police said began arguing and called those who were accompanying her.

The family started to pressure the staff and attendants to provide the woman with immediate treatment. Dr Shivam (on duty) and other doctors got hurt in the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

