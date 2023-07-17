Doctors suggest preventive measures as vector-borne diseases threat looms over Delhi

New Delhi, July 17 With the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government working on a war footing to tackle possible threat of vector-borne diseases as several parts of the city continue to remain flooded, doctors on Monday advised people on how they can keep themselves safe.

"There is a possible threat of vector-borne disease due to the flood in Delhi. Contamination of the drinking water may cause various diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera and hepatitis. People should take precautions to keep themselves safe," Dr Subhash Giri, Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College told IANS.

Suggesting preventive measures, he said: "People should evacuate those areas where there is water logging. They should drink clean water."

Dr Vinay Kumar, of AIIMS, said: "Floods can potentially increase the transmission of the communicable diseases such as typhoid fever, cholera, leptospirosis, and hepatitis A and E . Apart from all this, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis and skin infections are also common."

"People should store water in a clean vessel and use boiled and cooled water for drinking. They should use mosquito repellent creams, liquids, coils and mats etc," Vinay Kumar, who is also the President, RDA, AIIMS, told IANS.

He also advised use of bed nets treated with insecticide besides wearing clothes that cover maximum surface area of the body.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj visited the Swami Dayanand Hospital in Shahdara and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur. During the visit, he directed officials to admit patients with symptoms of dengue, chikungunya, and malaria from the relief camps to the Disaster Management Ward built at the hospital campuses, where their conditions can be monitored.

During the inspection, the Minister was informed that cases of conjunctivitis, skin allergy, and fever are being seen in the camps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor