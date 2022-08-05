‘Does Congress have democracy?' asks BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday, slammed Congress just after Rahul Gandhi held a press conference where he carried out a no-holds-barred attack on the centre. Ravi Shankar Prasad said “Rahul Gandhi's grandmother imposed an emergency in the country. During the Emergency, big journalists were sent to jail. Rahul Gandhi's grandmother spoke of a committed judiciary. Do you remember anything? You give us the advice of democracy. Is there democracy in your party?” the BJP MP said.



"Rahul Gandhi ji has told a clear lie today. When the discussion was held in the House two days ago, did the people of Congress participate in it or not? The discussion of inflation and unemployment is an excuse. The reason (for today's protests) is to scare the ED, threaten and save the family" he added.

"When inflation is discussed, Rahul Gandhi does not come into the discussion, walks out in the house. Nirmala Sitharaman replied in detail in the house that despite Covid, India's economy is better than many countries of the world," he said.