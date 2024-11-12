Dog Attack in Andhra Pradesh: 14-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Attacked by Stray Dogs

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, a 14-month-old boy lost his life after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs, police reported. The boy was playing outside his home in Model Colony, Penuganchiprolu, when the dogs attacked him on Monday. Despite being rushed to a nearby government hospital in Nandigama, the child succumbed to his injuries.

In the wake of the boy's death, his family and local villagers staged a protest at the old cinema hall in Penuganchiprolu, demanding a permanent solution to the stray dog issue. The protestors also called for justice for the child's death. Gopal Rao, the grieving father, shared that a group of stray dogs attacked his son while he was playing, causing his fatal injuries. He also noted that stray dogs have been roaming the village in large numbers. Concerned parents in the area have expressed fear for their children's safety, now hesitant to allow them to play outside.