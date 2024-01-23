Domestic help abuse: TN Police constitutes 3 special teams to arrest DMK MLA‘s kin

Chennai, Jan 23 Tamil Nadu Police has constituted three special teams to arrest the son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA, I. Karunanithi, in connection with an abuse case filed by their domestic help.

The 18-year-old Dalit girl had recently lodged a complaint with the police that she was physically assaulted continously by the MLA‘s son, Andro Mathivannan and daughter-in-law Marlina.

The complaint was registered with the Neelankarai all-women police station.

The state secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP, Vinoj P. Selvam, has already registered a complaint with the National Commission of Human Rights (NHRC) that even after lodging complaint with the Tamil Nadu Police, no action including arrest of the MLA’s son and daughter-in-law was taken.

Neelankarai Sub-Inspector of Police told IANS that the police have booked the MLA‘s son and daughter-in-law under five sections including SC/ST Act.

Police sources said that the couple is likey to surrender before the Saidapet court and all necessary measures have been taken to arrest them before they surrender.

Tamil Nadu government has drawn flak for not arresting the MLA’s kin and hence to save face, the police have constituted three special teams to aprehend them.

It may be noted that the MLA‘s daughter-in-law had, according to the Dalit domestic help, while physically assaulting her told her that they were very powerful and that no one will touch them. The girl has also raised this point in her complaint.

With the 2024 general elections approaching fast, the DMK will be in pressure to arrest the MLA’s son amd daughter-in-law in a bid to project themselves as champions for protecting the under-privileged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor