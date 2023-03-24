Domestic, international air ticket prices soar for May

There is a chance domestic air tickets may witness a surge in the coming summer vacation weeks. The cost of flight tickets is already high and this additional hike can turn out to be trouble for many people. Average prices of air tickets from Chennai to destinations in South East Asia will set you by Rs 30,000-40,000 during the month, while those of destinations in the Middle East are upwards of Rs 30,000.

Also, there are no direct flights from Chennai to some popular international destinations such as Maldives, Vietnam, Cambodia, among others, adding additional travel costs to the budget of those willing to travel on these routes.Domestic air tickets aren’t cheap either. An average one-way flight ticket from Delhi to Srinagar for travel in May is currently quoting upwards of Rs 13,000. Similarly, From Delhi to Port Blair, an average air ticket shows a fare of Rs 8,000 and above. A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the high airfares charged by domestic airlines in India, accusing them of misleading passengers and resorting to predatory pricing tactics.