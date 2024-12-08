Don’t become pawns in the hands of Oppn parties: Gourav Vallabh to protesting farmers

New Delhi, Dec 8 BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Sunday urged the protesting farmers not to become pawns in the hands of the opposition political parties.

Speaking to IANS, Gourav Vallabh said, “Our government respects all the ‘Annadatas’ (food providers) of the country. Our government salutes the contribution of all the farmers of the country. But I request my fellow farmers and farmer brothers that you should not become pawns in the hands of these opposition political parties.”

“As far as MSP is concerned, the growth that has taken place in MSP in the last 10 years has never happened before. The work that has happened in the last 10 years for farmers or in the welfare of farmers has never happened before,” he added.

“Be it drop on peacock crop, be it Per Drop More Crop (PDMC), be it Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in which Rs 6000 is given to every family per year, be it Neem coated urea, or be it matter of easily providing urea and other fertilizers to farmers. We are committed to what needs to be done. We understand all your issues and have worked in the last 10 years and will continue to do so in the future too,” the BJP leader said.

“The doors of the government are always open for the farmers. Whether they want to meet the minister, the officials, the experts, or the agricultural scientists, the government is available to the farmers 24 hours… they should come and talk at the table… Modi government is committed to resolving all their issues,” Vallabh told IANS.

The BJP leader also reacted to Iltija Mufti’s “Hindutva is a disease” remark and questioned the silence of the INDIA bloc leaders over the controversial statement.

“Will the leaders of the INDIA alliance give their statement on this or maintain silence as usual? In Tamil Nadu Sanatan is called corona, Rahul Gandhi ji remains silent. Congress remains silent, Aam Aadmi Party leaders remain silent, INDI alliance leader Akhilesh Yadav remains silent. This means they believe so,” Vallabh stated.

“…And now a constituent party of the INDI alliance has said that Hindutva is a disease… the disease is that mindset in which lakhs of innocent people were killed inside Kashmir, it is called a disease, the way terrorism has spread, it is called a disease. When Hindus are being killed selectively in Bangladesh, Hindu Sadhus are being put in jail, that mindset is called a disease,” he added.

He also urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to stop those people who work to disturb the religious harmony, try to abuse the Hindu religion and immediately arrest and put them in jail.

Speaking on the latest tension in the INDIA bloc which erupted after Mamata Banerjee’s willingness to lead the alliance, the BJP leader said, “The only objective of the opposition alliance was to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people have rejected them. Therefore the balloon named INDI Coalition has burst. Now there is no alliance called INDI alliance in the country.”

Gourav Vallabh also criticized former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged liquor scam.

He blamed the AAP-led Delhi government for not implementing Central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, etc.

