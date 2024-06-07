Don’t fall prey to hearsay: PM-elect Modi’s message to first-time MPs

New Delhi, June 7 Narendra Modi, after being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, left a message for fellow Parliamentarians, first-timers in particular, to not fall prey to rumours and speculation and advised them to get everything verified from the authorities concerned.

His message to newly-elected Parliamentarians came in light of various reports in the media, speculating about the allocation of departments and portfolios to the MPs.

“People may approach and call you with claims that you have been allotted a Cabinet berth. Today’s advanced technology may also lead to release of documents with my digital signatures. But, you must not believe them. This exercise is useless,” he told the MPs.

Addressing the gathering of all the elected MPs, seasoned and first-time lawmakers at the NDA meet, Narendra Modi cautioned them against falling for hearsay and asked them to get all information cross-checked.

“The country can’t run on the basis of breaking news,” he said unequivocally and also took a swipe at the Opposition, claiming that the latter has a double PhD in fanning fake news.

He also gave a new slogan for the NDA alliance and said that for him NDA would mean ‘New India, Developed India and Aspirational India’.

The PM-elect further said that he was available 24x7 and appealed to all the stakeholders to strive hard collectively for nation-building.

“Viksit Bharat is our vision and we have a roadmap for the same,” he added while vowing to work tirelessly for the fulfillment of hopes and aspirations of a billion-plus countrymen.

