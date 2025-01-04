'Don't insult BSF': Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Jan 4 Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee objecting to her statements on January 2, accusing the Border Security Force (BSF) of encouraging illegal infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh to create troubles in West Bengal.

"The state police do not guard the borders, the BSF is responsible for that. At times, they are complicit in aiding such illegal infiltrations... miscreants crossing the borders illegally, entering the state, and killing innocent people. The state police director general, Rajeev Kumar, has gathered specific intelligence on this issue, along with additional information at the local level. Once I receive all the details, I will formally communicate with the Union government,” the chief minister told the mediapersons on January 2.

On Saturday, Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Mamata Banerjee and pointed out that this is for the first time that the Chief Minister of any Indian state had made such comments with the intention of weakening the morale of BSF to appease her party, Trinamool Congress' own vote bank.

In the letter, the leader of the opposition had pointed out how the state government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee deliberately did not initiate the allocation of land to BSF for setting up barbed-fences at the porous international borders between India and Bangladesh in the bordering district of West Bengal.

Adhikari ended the letter claiming that the Union government is committed to detecting infiltrators, deleting their names from voters' list and deporting them.

"I appeal to you not to sacrifice the art, culture and the demography of West Bengal for the greed of vote banks. The ongoing attempts to erase West Bengal red culture and heritage must be stopped, otherwise, the future generations will never forgive you," the letter concluded.

