"Double-barrel government..": Kapil Sibal hits out at BJP-led central govt at AAP's 'Maha rally'

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Former Congress leader Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday hit out at the Central Government accusing it of misusing the central agencies. He called the PM Modi-led BJP government a double-barrel government- one barrel is ED and the second barrel is CBI.

Sibal said this while addressing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

"I remember before 2014 when we were in the UPA government, Arvind Kejriwal used to oppose us. But times have changed, governments have changed, and prime ministers have changed. He (PM Narendra Modi) said, you have given 60 years to Congress, now just give seven months to us, and we will make India progressive and he did change India's map in 120 months. He made the media, Election Commission, and Enforcement Directorate (ED) CBI sit on his lap," Sibal added while hitting out at the BJP government.

"PM Modi always talks about double engine government, but the aim is to destroy the entire opposition. This is a double-barrel government, ED and CBI. The constitution says that three things will be at the Center- Land, Police and Public Order and the Kejriwal government of Delhi will not be able to interfere with them. Apart from this, there will be no power with the Centre."

Sibal further said that the assembly was made so that people can get their work done but actually what PM Modi wants is being done.

He claimed that the PM Modi-led BJP government's only aim is to destroy the entire opposition.

Calling for a united fight against the PM Modi-led BJP government, Sibal said, "My purpose in the coming days will be to go to different places and tell people that the time has come, we need to unite and fight against PM Modi".

"In the coming days, I will go to every state and appeal that we have to fight against PM Modi. Just like PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', I want to share mine. Today, the public is grinding. There is no department through which the common people are getting benefitted. I made a decision a few months ago that we are starting a website- Soldiers of Justice. I would like to appeal to Arvind Kejriwal to urge people to join," he said in his speech.

He further added, "The decisions are taken by the government and the secretary has to follow them, but he said that the secretary will remain with us. The matter went to court and the Supreme Court decided that the responsibility of the secretary would remain with the cabinet. It is expected that the Supreme Court will set aside the decision. If there is an attack on the Constitution, we all stand together and oppose it."

"Together we will defeat Modi ji on one platform," Kapil Sibal added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground on Sunday against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, party MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders attended the rally.

