Double-decker buses collide in UP, eight people reported dead

A Delhi-bound double-decker bus collided with a double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday, eight people died in this accident. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said the bus was coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village.

The police said, that the injured people have been admitted to the hospital, while the identification of dead bodies is underway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sadness over the accident and the death of eight people.

ANI has reported about the incident, the agency quoted as saying "Accident at Purvanchal expressway near Barabanki in UP leaves 6 persons dead & 18 injured after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a stationary one. 3, reported to be critical, referred to trauma centre in Lucknow. Buses were en route from Bihar to Delhi."