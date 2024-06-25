Double whammy for Kejriwal as Delhi HC stays bail, CBI moves in

New Delhi, June 25 Troubles mounted for arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court order granting him bail, while the CBI, which questioned him in Tihar Jail on the excise policy case on Monday, is likely to arrest him.

The CBI has, as per reports, got permission to produce Kejriwal in the court concerned on Wednesday.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court is slated to hear the AAP chief's plea against the Delhi High Court stay order on Wednesday.

Kejriwal is currently in jail after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Reacting to the reports, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh termed it a conspiracy by the CBI to prevent Kejriwal's release from jail.

