DPIIT reviews 40 critical infrastructure projects across India

The Central government on Friday said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) reviewed 40 critical infrastructure projects across India.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, these included 11 projects previously reviewed under PRAGATI by the Prime Minister and several GatiShakti High Impact Projects as well.

"Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry with the Project Monitoring Group (PMG Invest India) reviewed 40 critical infrastructure projects across India with issues enlisted for resolution with Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Ministry of Railways today," the ministry said.

The meeting saw active participation from senior officials from the Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change and the Ministry of Railways to discuss issues relating, forest clearances, use of railways land, right of way etc. The two Ministries provided cogent timelines for issue resolution. Additionally, officials from User Agencies also provided perspectives on the overall progress of projects.

Some of the projects which were reviewed are-

BharatNet- The broadband connectivity plan seeks to bring broadband to 361,000 villages across 16 states and is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Hubli-Ankola New Line Project (164.44 km), a supercritical Railway project which was stuck due to litigation issues regarding wildlife clearance given by the National Board of Wildlife

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Modipuram in Meerut passing through key towns such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh covering a total length of 82.15 km.

Four laning of Bangalore - Chennai Expressway (NE-5), a 260.85 km 4-lane access-controlled road connecting Hoskote near Bengaluru, Karnataka with Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Special Secretary, DPIIT reviewed 57 issues in 40 projects with an anticipated investment of approximately Rs 3.37 lakh crores and emphasized upon the importance of timely completion of projects and the role of seamless coordination between the various departments of the Central Government to ensure that projects having high socio-economic importance are not delayed.

"Further, Special Secretary was particularly appreciative of the exemplary work done by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in streamlining the regulatory process for obtaining environment/forest/wildlife clearances and extensive reforms taken in this regard for ensuring timely commissioning of infrastructure projects across India," the ministry added.

It said that the infrastructure being the central cog in India's growth journey and driving its socio-economic development, the Government of India has prioritized the timely implementation and completion of large-scale, high-impact Infrastructure projects in India.

Considering the emphasis of the Central Government on GatiShakti and continuing the focus on infrastructure development and resolving bottlenecks being faced in projects, the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) was instituted. Since its merger with DPIIT in 2019, PMG Invest India has taken new initiatives such as developing a modern technology portal for better project monitoring and faster issue resolution.

"It offers a unique institutional mechanism to facilitate resolution of regulatory bottlenecks in infrastructure projects with investments upward of Rs 500 crores and do milestone-based project monitoring of the same," the ministry added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor