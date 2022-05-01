Dr AK Dwivedi conferred with Madhya Pradesh Ratna Award by Governor Mangubhai Patel

Mangubhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, honoured Dr AK Dwivedi, a well-known physician, with the 'Madhya Pradesh Ratna Award' at the glittering ceremony organised by the Madhya Pradesh Press Club on April 25, 2022 in Bhopal.

Dr Dwivedi received the award during the Madhya Pradesh Ratna Alankaran Ceremony 2022, held at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre. Along with Dr Dwivedi, Dr Vaibhav Chaturvedi,

Assistant professor of Index Medical College and Manoshanti Psychiatry clinic was recognised for his critical involvement during the Covid-19 pandemic and assisting families and individuals in overcoming mental anguish.

Dr AK Dwivedi is a renowned physician from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has over 25 years of professional and teaching experience as well as for his noble work on the Aplastic Anemia Awareness programme conducted every ear as well as for the treatment of Aplastic anaemia Sickle cell anaemia Thalassemia and other bone marrow disorders by homoeopathy.

Earlier, Dr Dwivedi was awarded on the Republic Day celebration in January 2022 at Nehru Stadium in Indore by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Chouhan, for his contributions to the society and individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with the medical practice, Dr Dwivedi is a Master of Business Administration, a Masters's in Yoga, and a doctorate in the Management discipline.

Dr AK Dwivedi is also well-known for his novel and unique approach to treating patients with esophageal cancer, prostate cancer, bone marrow disorders, and aplastic anaemia, among other ailments. Thousands of people received treatment for pancytopenia and were cured of their complex, incurable conditions.

Dr Dwivedi has always believed in imparting information to benefit the masses. He arranges conferences, continuing medical education programmes, webinars, and workshops to train students and share his clinical knowledge. He is a frequent keynote speaker at numerous national and international medical conferences.

Dr Dwivedi has established an integrated hospital in Indore in 2018, inaugurated by AYUSH Minister Shri Shripad Naik, in which patients suffering from arthritis, spondylitis, varicose veins, asthma, sinusitis, piles, fissure, fistula

And erectile dysfunctions are being treated.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Dwivedi played a crucial role in serving the patients and treating many patients suffering from lung disease (ILD & Fibrosis) and strengthening immunity in the post-Covid patients.

Dr Dwivedi established the Advanced Ayush Wellness Center in January 2021, which Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated. The wellness centre has provided holistic treatment to the patients for their quick recovery.

Dr Dwivedi was felicitated by the District Collector of Indore, Manish Singh, and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Tulsi Silawaat on the Republic Day celebration last year for saving the life of a passenger on a Dubai-Mumbai flight.

Dr Dwivedi was travelling from London when the incident occurred.

