Dr Annurag Batra joins International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as its member

New Delhi, June 18 Dr Annurag Batra, Founder exchange4media and Chairman BW Businessworld, has been elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS). With this, he joins a group of over 900 members from more than 60 countries, representing the biggest names in the TV and Media industries.

IATAS is a US-based non-profit organisation, comprising leading media and entertainment executives from across the world. Founded in 1969, the film body recognises excellence in TV productions from across the globe and also presents International Emmy Awards in 17 categories.

Dr Annurag Batra is a well-known personality in the Television and Media industry and is credited with setting up exchange4media and also laying the roadmap for a new and pioneering platform for media, television and related domains in digital and building a pioneering & impact-making organisation.

Dr Batra is the Founder and Editor in Chief of the exchange4media group (www.exchange4media). He is also the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld Media Group (www.businessworld.in) which is in its 44th year.

As the founder of the exchange4media group for over 24 years, Dr Batra has interacted deeply with leading media owners, editors, journalists and new-age media professionals and has written extensively on the emerging patterns in the industry over the years. His book titled ‘Media Moguls of India’ is likely to hit the stands in 2025.

