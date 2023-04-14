Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash plants saplings in Telangana's Begumpet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 : On the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, his grandson Prakash Ambedkar planted saplings at Hyderabad's Begumpet on Friday.

Prakash Ambedkar participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings. Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Prakash Ambedkar said that Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar's aspiration to plant saplings is commendable. It was the wish of Dr Ambedkar.

"My Grandfather, when he was Union Law Minister, wanted everyone to plant a sapling before meeting him. After all these years, I am seeing that same inspiration again in the "Green India Challenge", he added.

The unstinted efforts put in by Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar for a massive plantation programme are highly appreciated. I am very happy that the "Green India Challenge" entered the Limca Book of Records recently. His efforts should be recognized more and I wish nature is blessed with a green cover. My best wishes to Santosh Kumar and Green India Challenge team, he added further.

Backward Class Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Government Whip Balka Suman and Green India Challenge representative Raghava were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor