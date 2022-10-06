Dr Dangs Lab receives National Award for Lab Excellence from Quality Council of India

Dr Dangs Lab has received the prestigious Prof. SK Joshi National Award for Laboratory Excellence in the medical laboratories category.

The award ceremony that was held in New Delhi on Thursday coincided with the silver jubilee celebrations of the Quality Council of India (QCI).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Navin Dang, Founder and Director of Dr Dangs Lab said that adherence to the highest of global standards, an unwavering commitment, and a team with a pinpoint focus on patient satisfaction were the main reasons that the lab has been able to reach the pinnacle of excellence.

"It means the world to me, it is recognition of my last four decades of hard work which totally focused on quality, focused on passion, commitment and patient Centricity. To get recognition after so many years is surely an honour which I will cherish throughout my life," Dr Navin Dang told ANI.

He thanked the QCI for conceptualizing the award and said that such recognitions would play a critical role in exhibiting the highest levels of standards in diagnostics throughout the country.

Expressing her delight, Dr Manju Dang, the co-founder and Director of Dr Dangs Lab said, "The award is definitely the final result of 40 years of commitment to our patients. But it is also the beginning of another phase in our life where we want to after the encouragement, we want to maintain it even higher."

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab said that he lauds the exemplary work ethics exhibited by each team member, and dedicated the award to them.

He shared that he felt humbled by Dr Dangs Lab receiving the honour and thanked the patients, medical fraternity, academic institutes, healthcare organizations and clinical trial associates for their faith and trust.

Dr Dangs Lab, in its four decades of existence, has achieved excellence in laboratory diagnostics through its ideals of ensuring quality, competence, personalized service, and high ethical standards. Started in 1983 by Dr Manju and Dr Navin Dang, the lab today stands further empowered with the joining of Dr Manavi and Dr Arjun Dang.

Prof. SK Joshi award is named after the late Professor SK Joshi, who was a luminary in the field of Science and Academia.

Prof. Joshi made a significant contribution in improving scientific research in India by serving as President of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), Director General of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Director of the National Physical Laboratory of India (NPL) and Chairman of National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

( With inputs from ANI )

