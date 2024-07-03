Dr. Devi Shetty's Narayana Health Introduces Aditi: Rs 1 Crore Surgery Coverage at Rs 10,000 Annual Premium

Narayana Health, led by Dr. Devi Shetty, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming India's first hospital chain to integrate an insurance company within its operations. This move consolidates the typical three entities of an insurance ecosystem into one. Their premier insurance offering, Aditi, provides extensive family coverage at an annual premium of Rs 10,000. It includes a sum insured of Rs 1 crore for surgeries and covers treatment costs up to Rs 5 lakh at Narayana Health network hospitals.

Dr. Shetty's innovation merges the roles typically held by an insurance company, hospital, and patient in health insurance. By integrating the hospital and insurance company, he aims to streamline operations and reduce costs associated with ensuring profitability in two separate entities. This integration is expected to make insurance more affordable. Claim settlements will occur exclusively within the Narayana Health network, promising a simplified process that allows patients to concentrate on their health and recovery without unnecessary hassle.

According to a report of TOI, “Narayana Aditi is designed to protect families from the financial burdens of medical expenses, offering peace of mind during challenging times. With the launch of Aditi, we embark on a transformative journey to make quality healthcare a reality for every Indian,” Dr Shetty said in Bengaluru on Monday.

He said that the main objective is to encourage preventive health checkups. Under this scheme, all tests will be accessible at Narayana Health with discounted rates for insured individuals. For example, if someone is diabetic, a 24-hour helpline will monitor their health records. If they haven't checked their blood sugar levels, the helpline will prompt them to do so.