Dr Manmohan Singh birthday: Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders extend wishes on former PM's 91st birthday

The Congress party extended warm birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Tuesday, as he celebrated his 91st birthday. Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge praised Dr. Singh as a "true statesman PM" and highlighted his remarkable tenure as India's leader.

Dr. Manmohan Singh steered the Congress-led UPA government as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's political landscape. Additionally, his role as India's Finance Minister during the pivotal period of 1991-1996, under the leadership of P.V. Narasimha Rao, was characterized by transformative economic reforms that significantly shaped the country's trajectory.

Wishing Manmohan Singh on his birthday, Congress president Kharge said he is a rare example of simplicity, dignity and grace in politics. "A true statesman Prime Minister, whose actions spoke more than his words, we are forever grateful for his tremendous contribution to the nation," he said. "Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead," the Congress president said.

On his birthday, I extend my best wishes to Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji.



He is a rare example of simplicity, dignity and grace in politics. A true statesman Prime Minister, whose actions spoke more than his words, we are forever grateful for his tremendous… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 26, 2023

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded Manmohan Singh's contributions to nation-building. "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji's integrity, unwavering commitment to nation-building and economic upliftment of the masses will always be an inspiration to me," Gandhi said in a post on X. "Wishing him good health and happiness on his birthday," he said.

Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s integrity, unwavering commitment to nation-building and economic upliftment of the masses will always be an inspiration to me.



Wishing him good health and happiness on his birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2023

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted Manmohan Singh on the occasion. "Wishing Manmohan Singh ji a very very happy birthday. As a leader, he showed us the value of patience and humility in politics. As a Prime Minister, his honesty, courage, vision and wisdom paved the way for the country to forge ahead into the 21st century with self-assurance and pride. Deep respect always," she said.

Wishing Manmohan Singh Ji a very very Happy Birthday.



As a leader, he showed us the value of patience and humility in politics.

As a Prime Minister, his honesty, courage, vision and wisdom paved the way for our country to forge ahead into the 21st century with self assurance… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 26, 2023

Taking to X, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh described Manmohan Singh as the architect of India's economic reforms. "Our best wishes to the architect of India's economic reforms, former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, on his birthday. His brilliant vision and statesmanship took India to new heights," he said.

Our Best Wishes to the architect of India's economic reforms, former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji , on his birthday. His brilliant vision and Statesmanship took India to new heights

May God Almighty Bless him longevity with Good Health & Happiness. #ManmohanSingh ⁦@INCIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/GM9hJu5ta0 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 26, 2023

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, " Today Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 91. He has always been an outstanding symbol of erudition and learning. But much more than that he has always epitomised grace, sobriety, humility and dignity in whichever position he has held. These are extremely rare qualities in our public life, even more so now. I have heard Presidents and Prime Ministers refer to him as a guru. He does not need self-advertisement.”

" On a personal note, I still recall the time in Sep-Oct 1986 when as Deputy Chairman he inducted Arvind Virmani, Rakesh Mohan and myself into the Planning Commission which was a tremendous learning experience," Ramesh said.

Today Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 91. He has always been an outstanding symbol of erudition and learning. But much more than that he has always epitomised grace, sobriety, humility and dignity in whichever position he has held. These are extremely rare qualities in our public life,… pic.twitter.com/pvdjYYkOqK — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 26, 2023

Several other Congress leaders wished the former prime minister on his birthday and hailed his contribution to the country's development.