Dr Manmohan Singh Hospitalised: Former Prime Minister Admitted to AIIMS Emergency Department

92-year-old congress member and former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS Emergency Department. As per the news agency PTI reports Manmohan Singh, who has faced health issues in the past, was taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention. However, the reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known, they added.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab, India, is a distinguished economist and politician who served as the 14th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. He is widely recognized for his pivotal role in transforming India's economy and is often referred to as the architect of India's economic liberalization.

Dr. Singh completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from Panjab University in 1952 and 1954, respectively. He furthered his education at Cambridge University, where he earned a First-Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957, followed by a D.Phil. from Oxford University in 1962. His early academic work included critiques of India's inward-oriented trade policies, contributing to his reputation as a scholar