DR. Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Congress Party Mourns the Death of Former PM of India (See Tweet)

India's former PM and Congress member Manmohan Singh dies at the age of 92 due to prolonged illness. His death has given shock to every Indian citizen. Congress party's official X handle also expressed its condolences to the late leader.

The official Twitter account of the Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress posted on X, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. His visionary leadership, integrity, and compassion inspired a generation of Indians."

"We, at IYC, pay our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his legacy continue to guide us towards a brighter future for our nation," they added.

About Former PM Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh is remembered not only for his economic policies that fostered growth and development but also for his scholarly approach to governance. He played a crucial role in shaping India's modern economic landscape and remains a respected figure in both national and international spheres. In April 2024, Dr. Singh retired from active politics after a long and distinguished career, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence India's path towards economic prosperity