Dr. Manmohan Singh's Body to Be Kept at Congress HQ for Public Homage Before Funeral

India mourns the loss of its former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at AIIMS Delhi after a prolonged illness. Revered for his pivotal role in steering India out of financial difficulties, Dr. Singh’s calm and pragmatic leadership left an indelible mark on the nation. Tributes and condolences have poured in from political leaders across India and the globe, honoring his legacy and offering support to his family.

Today, On Saturday, December 28, Dr. Singh’s mortal remains will be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. Prior to the funeral, his body will lie in state at the Congress headquarters from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, allowing the public to pay their respects. A funeral procession will then begin at 9:30 AM.

Prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other dignitaries, will gather to pay homage to the beloved leader.

State Funeral with Full Honours

Dr. Singh’s final rites will be conducted at Nigambodh Ghat at 12:45 PM. The Defence Ministry has been tasked with ensuring that the ceremony is carried out with full state honours. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also requested Prime Minister Modi to allocate a site for a memorial in Dr. Singh’s honour.

Nation Observes Seven-Day Mourning

As a tribute to the former Prime Minister, the government has declared a seven-day mourning period across the country. During this time, the national flag will fly at half-mast, and all government-organized entertainment programs have been suspended.

Tributes from Across the Spectrum

The Union Cabinet convened to express its condolences for the loss of the eminent statesman. Dr. Singh’s mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were brought to his residence at 3, Motilal Nehru Marg, where leaders from across political lines paid their respects.

Among those honoring his memory were President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and BJP President J.P. Nadda.