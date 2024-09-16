Dr Navdeep Singh Dies by Suicide: 2017 NEET Topper Found Dead at Parsi Anjuman Guest House

A 25-year-old student at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in central Delhi died by suicide on Sunday. Navdeep Singh, a second-year MD student and junior resident in radiology-PG, was found dead in his room at the Parsi Anjuman Guest House. According to Times Of India report, Navdeep's father grew concerned when his son didn't respond to phone calls and sent a friend to check on him. The friend found the door locked from the inside and, upon breaking it open, he discovered Navdeep's body. The police were immediately informed, and an inquest is currently underway.

Navdeep was a bright student who had achieved an All India Rank 1 in the NEET UG exam 2017. He had completed his MBBS from MAMC and was pursuing his PG in Radiology.As per the report, no suicide note has been found, leaving the exact circumstances and motivations behind Navdeep's death unclear. The authorities have urged anyone with information or insights into Navdeep's death to come forward and cooperate with the investigation. They will also be interviewing his friends, colleagues, and family to know more. In June 2017, Dr Singh hit the headlines after he got AIR 1 in NEET. He had said he wanted to study at Maulana Azad Medical College because of its fee structure. He had said cracking NEET was his main target and hence he was satisfied with his 88 per cent in Class 12 board examinations.

His father Gopal Singh, the principal of the government senior secondary school at Sarainaga village in the Muktsar district, earlier told The Indian Express, “I am a Physics teacher, perhaps this was the reason that my son developed an interest in science subject and wanted to be a doctor.”Kapil Sharma, Principal, Government Senior Secondary, School, Tamkot village, told The Indian Express, “When he had topped the exam, people came to know about Muktsar. Many youngsters were inspired by him and many functions were organised in the district to honour him. We are indeed in shock to hear this news”. Sharma, a family friend of Dr Singh’s father, said, “Gopal had spoken with Navdeep on Saturday evening and he was perfectly normal. He had not indicated anything that he was having any stress. He used to share everything with his parents. We are surprised at how he took such an extreme step”.