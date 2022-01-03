Dr Ravi Godse: Third covid wave will not come in India

The number of covid cases around the world has started increasing again. In India, the number of patients with Omicron variant is increasing. Therefore, it is being speculated that the state governments across the country will once again impose strict restrictions. Maharashtra has the highest number of patients with Omicron variant. Regardinn this, Dr. Ravi Godse from USA has given very comforting information. He said that the third wave of corona will not come to India. While making this claim, Dr. Ravi Godse has given some reasons. The possibility of a third wave of corona in India is very unlikely. Although the number of corona or omicron infections has increased, the number of hospital admissions is very low. Ravi Godse said that the corona wave was triggered by the huge increase in hospital admissions across the country. Ravi Godse tweeted about what to do and what not to do.

Although most people get infected with corona or omicron, they do not show any symptoms. Therefore, those who do not have symptoms should not get themselves tested, said Ravi Godse. Vaccination is widespread in India. However, more emphasis needs to be placed on vaccination, said Dr. Godse said. People who have taken two doses of the vaccine have a 60 per cent lower risk of contracting Omicron. According to Dr. Ravi Godse, the chances of getting hospitalized due to Omicron infection are less than 81%.