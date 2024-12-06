Dr. Umer Ilyasi Demands Peace and Justice for Hindus in Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Violence (Watch Video)

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh, there have been continuous incidents of violence against Hindus in the country. These events have been condemned by many countries, including India and the United States. However, despite widespread condemnation, no concrete action has been taken against the perpetrators of these attacks. In this context, Dr. Umar Ahmad Ilyasi, the leader of the All-India Imam Organization, has also raised his voice against the atrocities being committed against Hindus.

Stop Attacks on Hindus

Dr. Umar Ahmad Ilyasi, the head of the All India Imam Organization, said that he condemns the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. He emphasized that India has always supported the Hindu community. Given the current situation, he urged for peace to be established in Bangladesh and called for an immediate end to the attacks on Hindus. He also advised Mohammad Yunus, the concerned authority, to take prompt action against those responsible for the violence.

दिल्ली: बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं पर हो रहे अत्याचारों पर ऑल इंडिया इमाम ऑर्गेनाइजेशन के चीफ इमाम डॉ उमर अहमद इलियासी ने कहा "मैं इसकी निंदा करता हूं। भारत ने हमेशा उनका सहयोग किया है। आज जो हालात हैं उन्हें देखते हुए वहां शांति होनी चाहिए। जो अत्याचार हिंदुओं पर हो रहा है वह बंद… pic.twitter.com/PQGJ4F58mv — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) December 6, 2024

Immediate Action Against Disrespect to the Tricolor

Meanwhile, the Tripura Gausia Committee, a Muslim organization from the northeastern state of Tripura, demanded that incidents of disrespecting the Indian national flag in Bangladesh be immediately stopped. Abdul Barik, the president of the Tripura Gausia Committee, expressed concern over the unrest in Bangladesh in recent months. He pointed out that atrocities against Hindus, followers of Sanatan Dharma, are occurring consistently. Their property is being burned, which is highly condemnable. Barik further stated that witnessing the disrespect of the Indian national flag in Bangladesh is deeply troubling.