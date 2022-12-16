(DRAGON PACKAGE) Flashpoints-I: How Galwan exposed China's sinister intentions

New Delhi, Dec 16 On June 15, 2020, there was a bloody clash between the soldiers of India and China at Galwan in eastern Ladakh. In that skirmish, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, while China had to pay a huge price as 42 of its soldiers were killed.

This clash took place on the night of June 15, 2020. This incident took place when the situation was normalising after talks between the two countries near the Galwan Valley at night.

The Indian Army had then issued a statement on this incident. The army had said that there was a violent clash in the Galwan Valley area on the night of June 15 and 20 soldiers were martyred.

India has been saying that Chinese soldiers were also killed in large numbers in Galwan. China had also issued a statement but did not clarify how many of its soldiers were killed. Several months later, in February 2021, China announced posthumous medals to four of its soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley clash.

China confirmed the deaths of only four soldiers. The number was questioned a few months later by an Australian newspaper, which reported that at least 38 PLA soldiers, not four as claimed by Beijing, had died in Galwan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor