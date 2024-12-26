Draw inspiration from sacrifices of Sahibzadas: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 26 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, called upon the people to draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by the Sahibzadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

Addressing the gathering at the state-level Veer Bal Diwas function in Kurukshetra, he urged parents to teach their children the values of courage, sacrifice, and dedication, just like those exhibited by the Sahibzadas, and instil these values in their lives. "This will be our true tribute to their unparalleled sacrifice."

He also appealed to religious leaders and social institutions to unite in launching a mass movement against social evils like drug addiction, so that this grave issue can be eradicated from its roots and the youth can be saved.

Paying tribute to their valiant, the Chief Minister said Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh "serve as an inspiration for making the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. The immortal saga of the Veer Sahibzadas, who gave their lives at such a young age, is written in golden letters in the annals of history".

CM Saini expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to annually observe the martyrdom day of the Veer Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas. He said with the Prime Minister's efforts, Veer Bal Diwas is now observed with deep reverence across the country every year on December 26.

The Chief Minister said between December 20 and 27, 1704, all members of the Guru Gobind Singh family sacrificed their lives for the protection of religion and the welfare of the common people. He described the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's family as the greatest sacrifice in the history of the world. Their sacrifices were made to protect the country, religion, and society, and to safeguard the weak and helpless.

Through their actions, they delivered a timeless message of truth, justice, and righteousness to all of humanity, he added.

Describing the Sikh community as a courageous community, the Chief Minister highlighted that Sikhism has gifted the country with 10 great Gurus, each of whom made countless sacrifices for the nation and society.

He said all the Gurus, including Guru Nanak Dev, shared a deep connection with the holy land of Haryana. He also mentioned Kushal Singh Dahiya, a resident of Badkhalsa village in Sonipat, who gave his life to bring the revered head of Guru Teg Bahadur, known as the Chadar of Hind, to Anandpur Sahib.

Referring to the Kapal Mochan Tirtha in Yamunanagar, CM Saini highlighted its historical significance, stating it was from this sacred place that Guru Nanak Dev, the first Nanak or the founder of Sikhism, introduced the concept of 'langar', 'sangat' and 'pangat' as part of the vision of Sarvadharm Sambhaav (equal respect for all religions).

