DRDO, Indian Navy conduct successful trial of BMD Interceptor from naval platform

New Delhi [India], April 22 Defence Research and Development Orgsation (DRDO) and Indian Navy on Friday successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal.

The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability, a Defence Ministry release said.

Prior to this, DRDO successfully demonstrated land-based BMD system with the capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and Industry involved in successful demonstration of ship based Ballistic Missile defence capabilities.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat complimented the teams involved in the design and development of the missile.

He said that the nation has achieved self-reliance in developing highly-complex network-centric anti-ballistic missile systems.

