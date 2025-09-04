DRDO lab transfers tech to industry to make missile sensor shields

New Delhi, Sep 4 Technology to make protective covers for crucial missile sensors is among the three advanced materials know-how transferred to industry partners by DRDO’s Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) in Hyderabad, an official said on Thursday.

Secretary, Department of Defence, Research and Development, and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Samir V. Kamat, handed over the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) documents to the industry partners at an event organised in Hyderabad.

In his address, the DRDO Chairman commended the efforts that fuelled the R&D processes and successful technology transfers.

At the event organised on August 30, he appreciated DMRL’s commitment to fostering industry-research partnerships and advancing technological innovations that will have a substantial impact going forward.

The technologies transferred include the one for manufacturing high-strength Radomes to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jagdishpur, for enabling the production of high-quality Radomes (protective covers for crucial missile sensors) to support key defence programmes and enhance self-reliance in missile systems.

The second advanced materials technology was transferred to Jindal Steel Plant, Angul, for manufacturing DMR-1700 Steel Sheets and Plates for Defence Applications. The technology offers a combination of ultrahigh strength and high fracture toughness at room temperature.

The technology for DMR 249A HSLA Steel Plates for Naval Applications was transferred to Bhilai Steel Plant, SAIL, offering a robust and reliable material, meeting the stringent dimensional, physical and metallurgical requirements for the construction of naval vessels.

This Transfer of Technology marks a significant advancement in indigenous materials technology for strategic applications, said an official statement.

The technologies span diverse applications, demonstrating DMRL’s multidisciplinary expertise and its ability to meet critical industry needs. “Partnering with established industrial players will ensure that these innovations are rapidly scaled and deployed for commercial and strategic use,” it said.

Further strengthening DRDO’s collaborative ecosystem, an MoU was also signed between DMRL and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for utilising the lab’s experience, facilities and capabilities to support the bureau’s activities.

The event was attended by Director General (Naval Systems & Materials) Dr R.V. Hara Prasad, Director General (Resource and Management) Dr Manu Korulla and Director, DMRL Dr R. Balamuralikrishnan.

